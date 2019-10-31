Whitley County’s Elaine Stott gets her trip to Island of the Idols in latest ‘Survivor’ episode











Whitley County’s Elaine Stott used her trip to the Island of the Idols to throw a major curveball that kept her in the hunt for the $1 million prize Wednesday night and put her and her former Lairo tribe mates in the driver’s seat of the revamped Vokai tribe.

Elaine, along with Missy, Elizabeth and Aaron, who began the show as part of Lairo, moved to Vokai as part of the tribal shakeup last week.

They joined original Vokai: Dan, Jason, Tommy and Lauren, giving each alliance four elimination votes.

As Wednesday’s episode began, the new Vokai tribe is smiling and laughing after winning the elimination challenge.

Tommy and Jason are working to convince Aaron to join the original Vokai alliance to avoid a potential tie vote at a future tribal council, which will force the tribe members to draw rocks to determine who was sent home.

“I’m not going to rocks,” Aaron says, adding that he would be willing to join the alliance and vote to eliminate Elaine.

The two tribes come together for a reward challenge, giving Vokai the first chance to see that Tom had been eliminated during Lairo’s last tribal council.

The reward host Jeff Probst is offering is live chickens.

Because Vokai has one more member than Lairo, Probst tells them to elect one member to sit out, noting that person has to participate in the upcoming immunity challenge.

Elaine is chosen to sit out and Probst informs her the boat was waiting to take her to the Island of the Idols.

The tribes race to carry a load of sandbags and a tribe member across several platforms. They then unload the sandbags, and finally, use a slingshot and small sandbags to knock down three targets.

Vokai wins the challenge and the chickens.

When Elaine arrives at the Island of the Idols, she is greeted by Boston Rob and Sandra.

Boston Rob, who is wearing his Boston Red Sox hat, notices Elaine’s own Red Sox hat.

“It’s crazy,” Elaine says of meeting the duo.

Rob explains that Elaine will get a lesson in courage as he uncorks a bottle containing sand, telling her she has until the sand runs out to decide if she will take on the challenge.

“This is Survivor! Let’s Go!” Elaine replies before Rob can explain the challenge.

Rob replies that Elaine’s decision before hearing about the challenge is impulsive and could be a double-edged sword.

“That is the story of my life,” Elaine replies, explaining that she is not there just for the chance to win the million dollars.

“I’m here for the soul searching and the lifetime journey that everybody talks about.”

“I love Elaine. She is balls to the wall!” Sandra replies.

The duo explains to Elaine that during the upcoming immunity challenge there will be a parchment giving her the ability to block another person from voting. In order to secure that, she must get hold of the parchment without the other tribe members seeing her. If she is unable to get the parchment, she loses her vote.

“This are big stakes, but I love steaks,” Elaine replies.

“She has guts! She has come to play” Sandra says of Elaine.

“She could easily take the money!”

Back at the Vokai camp, Elaine shares her challenge with Elizabeth, who visited the Island of the Idols previously.

Elizabeth agrees to help Elaine get the parchment.

“We’re screwed if we lose,” Elizabeth says.

The immunity challenge involves the tribes racing to dig the sand out from under a bamboo cage so the tribe members can squeeze under and get inside. Once inside the members bust carry the cage along a pathway, stopping at several tables to pick up three balls at each.

It is at the first table where the parchment with Elaine’s reward is hidden.

Vokai races out to an early lead, and while they are picking up the balls, Elaine is able to reach under and find the parchment. When she attempts to stock in the back of her waistband, it falls to the ground, but she quickly picks it up without anyone noticing.

Vokai has a huge lead and reaches the end where Aaron attempts to throw each ball into a series of baskets high up on an angled platform.

As Aaron struggles, Lairo is able to close the gap and the challenge comes down to Aaron and Dean to see who can hit the last shot.

Dean is able to make it, sending Vokai to tribal council to vote out the sixth person.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Elaine said of winning the parchment. I might play the hero and save the day for my peeps.”

Back at the Vokai camp, one of the chickens is slaughtered to serve up for a chicken dinner.

Dan, Jason, Tommy and Lauren are set on voting Elaine out, believing that Aaron will join them to cast the deciding vote.

“Elaine is like a chicken in the cage waiting to be slaughter,” Jason said.

Elaine tells Aaron and Missy about the parchment.

“Now, we run the game,” Missy says.

Lauren confesses that she doesn’t believe Elaine has an idol.

Dan is shown on camera going through several people’s bags that are left hanging in camp, which Missy takes note of in the confessional.

In talking with the other former Lairos, Elaine says they should target either Tommy or Jason for elimination.

Aaron continues to play both sides of the fence.

“I have control,” Aaron confesses. “I have made several promises. I’m going to have to break somebody’s heart.”

At tribal council, Elaine pulls the parchment from under her shirt and reads it to the group.

When Probst asks, Elaine says she is blocking Jason from voting.

“Why me? Jason asks.

“We could have been friends!”

“We can still be good friends,” Elaine replies.

The original Vokais whisper their intent to vote Elaine and Aaron indicates that he is still on board.

However, the final vote is four for Jason and three for Elaine, sending Jason home.

Lauren lets out a huge gasp as Probst calls for Jason to bring his torch.

“Don’t trust Aaron,” Jason says as he walks away.