Whitley County’s Elaine Stott awarded $100k from ‘Survivor’ superfan Sia; Nick Wilson returns to competition for ‘Winners at War’











When the tribe spoke and Whitley County’s Elaine Stott was voted off of “Survivor: Island of the Idols,” the other contestants explained that the reason for their vote was not personal animosity, but simply gameplay, noting that she was too nice of a person to be sitting next to when the final vote is cast.

While Elaine did not win the $1 million, her positivity was rewarded on the reunion show last Wednesday when host Jeff Probst announced she would receive $100,000 from recording artist and songwriter, Sia.

“From the bottom of my heart, thanks Sia!” Elaine wrote on her Facebook page.

Sia also gave $100,000 to Janet, and $15,000 to Jamal.

During the finale it was announced that the upcoming season 40 would feature another Whitley County contestant, as “Survivor: David versus Goliath” winner Nick Wilson joins 21 previous “Survivor” winners for, “Survivor: Winners at War.”

Instead of the typical $1 million prize, the contestants are playing for $2 in the 40th season of the hit show.

“Boston” Rob and Sandra, who served as mentors in “Island of the Idols” will be among the cast.

“It was a quick turnaround to play again so suddenly. But it was a no brainer for me to say “yes” to go back, because I could never turn down a chance to play with these legends!” Wilson wrote on his Facebook page Thursday morning. “As a superfan, I am honored to take on my idols in an attempt to show that I am also on of the greatest “Survivor” players to ever play the game.”