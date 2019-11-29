Whitley County’s Elaine Stott among elite eight on, ‘Survivor’











With just eight contestants remaining, Whitley County’s Elaine Stott remains in the running to be winner of, “Survivor: Island of the Idols’ following Wednesday night’s 10th episode

The episode opened with the first group that voted out Aaron, awaiting the return of the second group to learn who had been sent to the jury.

When that group returns, they learn it was Missy that was out.

The following morning a boat arrives with a note, telling the remaining nine tribe members to select one member to make the trip to the Island of the Idols.

The decision must be unanimous. If it isn’t, the contestants will draw a name from a bag to determine who makes the trip.

Lauren is able to convince the others to let her make the trip.

On the island, she meets with Boston Rob and Sandra and gets a lesson in situational awareness.

Boston Rob offers her the chance to win an immunity idol by correctly picking the winner of the next immunity challenge.

If she is wrong, Lauren will lose her vote at the next tribal council.

Rob explains that the challenge will involve each contestant holding a bar up to keep a ball from rolling out of a chute. If they lower the bar, the ball will drop out and they will be out of the competition.

Each contestant will have the opportunity to sit out of the competition and, instead, enjoy a meal of pancakes, bacon and hash browns.

When Lauren is reluctant to accept the challenge, Rob sweetens the deal by offering her the opportunity to pick two contestants.

She picks Noura and Elizabeth.

Back at camp, Lauren tells the others about the upcoming challenge and the food option.

While several are immediately thinking about the food, Elaine is reluctant.

“I don’t want to take a chance and get voted out for bacon,” Elaine confesses.

In a separate conversation with Tommy, she tells him about the offers she received.

At the immunity challenge, Elaine elects for the food, along with Janet, Dan, Dean, Tommy, Lauren,

Elizabeth, Noura, and Karishma each elect to compete, with Karishma dropping the ball within the first minute.

Noura wins immunity.

Back at camp, Tommy and Lauren got to the spot where Rob said the idol would be hidden if she won, and she secures it.

The contestants continue to discuss in private conversations who will be eliminated. Karishma’s name is repeatedly thrown around, as none of them know that she found a hidden immunity idol last week.

“She is the Karishma with nine lives,” Elaine confesses noting that Karishma has almost been voted out multiple times.

“But if my alliance said Elizabeth, then I’m going with Elizabeth.”

At the tribal council the contestants talk about there being a large trench between alliances and how it is difficult, at this point in the game, to bring someone over the trench to your side.

“You have to pick your core and roll with them,” Elaine says.