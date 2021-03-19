Whitley County Wrestling’s season ends at region











Whitley County’s wrestling season came to an end on Saturday at the Region 7 Wrestling Tournament at Madison Central High School in Richmond.

Coach Brandon Lawson took four wrestlers to the tournament, including Caleb Brown (126 pounds), Andrew Meadors (120 pounds), Anthony Colmus (138 pounds), and Brecken Hart (195 pounds).

Brown turned in the best performance, finishing sixth in his weight class.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified to move on to the semi-state competition.

“We were very confident going into region. Unfortunately we didn’t have anyone place this year,” Lawson said. “We made small mistakes that came back to hurt us late in matches.”

Lawson said what he saw from all of his wrestlers was them pushing their opponents to the limit, even when trailing near the end of a match.

Overall I am happy with how we did because our kids wrestled hard and didn’t give up,” Lawson said. “I am a very proud of each of these kids!”