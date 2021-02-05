Whitley County Wrestling goes 2-2 against Knox Central











Whitley County wrestlers were back on the mat Saturday in Danville.

Coach Brandon Lawson said the Colonels went two and two on the day.

Anthony Colmus, wrestling at 132 pounds, defeated the second ranked wrestler in the region, 6-3.

Brecken Hart scored a pinfall in his match at 220 pounds.

Lawson said Andrew Meadors competed at 126 pounds and Aaron Vanhook wrestled at 195 pounds.

Both lost by pinfall.

“They gave great effort during their matches and will be great wrestlers as they develop further,” Lawson said of Meadors and Vanhook.

The Colonels are scheduled to compete again on Saturday at Wayne County.