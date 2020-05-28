Whitley County Water District instituting online bill pay option











Beginning Monday, Whitley County Water District customers will be able to pay their bills online.

Officials at the water district announced Thursday that a new system has been set up on the district’s website that will allow for bill payment.

To access the system, go to www.whitleywaterdistrict.com, and click “bill pay login.”

First time customers will have to register and establish a user name and password.

Those needing assistance in signing up for online payments may call the water district office at 549-3600.

The office is open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.