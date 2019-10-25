Whitley County UNITE Coalition awarding $4,000 for local projects











The Whitley County UNITE Coalition is awarding $4,000 total for four local projects.

Each local UNITE coalition is allocated $4,000 every six months by Operation UNITE to use towards local projects.

The Whitley County UNITE Coalition held its quarterly meeting Monday, and voted to allocate $1,000 towards a youth overnight camping retreat, which is held annually at the Laurel Lake Baptist Camp, and $1,000 for Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT) workbooks for prisoners in the Whitley County Detention Center’s re-entry program.

The coalition agreed to donate $1,500 towards the Impact Archery Program, and to donate $500 for the purchase of goggles, which simulate alcohol impairment and marijuana impairment.