Whitley County to face Lyon County in state baseball tournament Thursday











And then there were eight…baseball teams remaining.

Whitley County’s route to a state baseball championship still has some unknowns, but the first step is against Lyon County at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Colonels and Lyons met early in the regular season at McCracken County with Whitley County winning in eight innings, 4-1.

Throughout the post season, Coach Jeremy Shope has repeatedly said that regular season performances and records should not be taken into account.

Lyon County defeated Owensboro Catholic in eight innings, 4-3, at Western Kentucky University on Saturday to advance to Lexington.

The winner of Thursday’s game, will advance to play the winner of Hazard versus Louisville Trinity on Saturday for a spot in Saturday’s championship game.

On the other side of the bracket, Collins will play McCracken County in the first game on Wednesday, and Danville will play Lafayette.

The respective winners will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the championship game.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Legends Field.

Fans wanting to attend, must purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://khsaatickets.org.

KHSAA officials noted that there will be no cash or card sales at the gate.