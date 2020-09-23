Whitley County ties its own record for most new COVID–19 cases in a day with 19 Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 328.

Officials stated there are 87 active cases. Five of those are hospitalized while the other 82 are isolating at home.

Today’s total ties the record for the number of cases reported in a single day in Whitley County, matching July 29.

After adjusting previously reported numbers, health department officials reported 16 cases on Monday, which marks the second highest single day total on record.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Whitley County’s current incident rate stands at 22.8 per 100,000 population based on the most recent seven days.

That has the county at the upper range of the orange category of the new color code system that Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled earlier this month to help local health departments and school systems determine whether it was prudent for students to attend classes in-person.

Once a county’s rate reaches 25 per 100,000, it is moved into the red category. School systems in red counties are advised by the governor to end in-person classes until the rate falls to 10 average daily cases per 100,000 population.

Corbin, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County are all scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported six new COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 466.

One of those new cases involves a child, though information on the age was not made available.

There are currently 77 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County’s current incidence rate stands at 17.4 per 100,000 of population, meaning it is also in the orange range.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 26 new COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 786.

According to health department officials, the new cases involve a:

23-year-old male

21-year-old female

41-year-old female

18-year-old female

77-year-old female

32-year-old female

79-year-old male

48-year-old female

77-year-old female

28-year-old female

19-year-old female

43-year-old male

26-year-old female

77-year-old male

96-year-old female

64-year-old male

77-year-old male

96-year-old female

64-year-old male

77-year-old male

62-year-old female

80-year-old male

76-year-old female

69-year-old female

86-year-old female

72-year-old male

90-year-old female

82-year-old female

91-year-old male

There are currently 242 active cases in Laurel County of which eight are hospitalized.

Laurel County’s current incidence rate is 16.9 per 100,000 population, which also puts it in the orange category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID–19 case on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 473.

Officials stated that there are 20 active cases, of which, seven people are hospitalized.

Bell County’s incidence rates was reported at 17.4 per 100,000 population, putting it in the orange category.

Regionally, Clay County is in the red category. Bell County is orange, while McCreary County is yellow

There are nine counties across the state in the red category.

In addition to Clay, they include: Knott, Estill, Fayette, Barren, Christian, Caldwell, Union and Fulton.