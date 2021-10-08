Whitley County tax rate to remain the same
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White told magistrates, “The county’s [tax] rate is remaining the same as it was last year on all items.”
Representatives from three tax districts presented tax rates.
Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Stacy White from the Whitley County Extension Service announced the extension board met on Aug. 25 and voted to keep the property taxes the same as last year.
The real property tax rate remained at 5.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, personal property remained at 12.87 cents, and motor vehicle remained at 1.39 cents.
In a like manner, Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said after a board of health meeting, the tax rate remains at 4 cents.
Whitley County Library Director Greg Meadors told the court, the library board voted to use the compensating tax rate which set the real property tax rate at 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the personal property rate is at 5.57 cents, and motor vehicle rate is at 2 cents.
In addition to the tax rates, which excluded schools, the court unanimously approved the second reading of a budget amendment, which was primarily related to grant funds.
White told the magistrates, “It is probably the largest budget amendment that I’ve ever been a part of.”
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and flex funds used for road blacktopping projects comprised the budget amendment.
The fiscal court also approved a resolution related to the ARPA funds. The resolution was an agreement with Stites & Harbison, PLLC for the group to provide advice about how to spend the money received through the act.
Stites & Harbison, PLLC, agreed to provide legal and financial assistance in exchange for 1.5 percent paid out of the grant proceeds.
White informed the magistrates that guidance about how to spend the funds has not been abundant.
County Attorney Bob Hammons told the magistrates, “I highly recommend it.”
The fiscal court unanimously approved both the resolution and a contract between the firm and the fiscal court.
In other business, the Whitley County Fiscal Court unanimously approved:
- A resolution relating to the 2022 Illegal Open Dump Grant. This is a grant that the county has received for several years. It is used to help clean up illegal dump sites, the number of which have significantly decreased since the Dumpster Days Program was implemented, said White.
- A resolution relating to the 2022 Litter Abatement Grant. This is also a grant the county has received several times. The grant is used to pay for litter Lieutenants’ program and the inmate labor program. White and Amber Owens, the solid waste coordinator for Whitley County, both emphasized the importance of the inmate labor program, which was halted due to COVID-19. “I participated in a couple of litter pickups,” said White. “I was picking up twice as much garbage in half the distance.” He said without the help of the inmate labor program it was almost unbelievable how bad the roadside became.
- The appointment of Tania Sharp to the Whitley County Library Board. Sharp fills the vacancy left by Michelle Myers.
- The second reading of a petition to adopt Four Winds Road into the County Road System.
- The first reading of a petition to rename Lillie Lane to Creek Estates Drive.
- A contract agreement with Codell Construction Company for the repairs to the Whitley County Judicial Center. The center sustained significant water damage earlier this year after a third-floor water leak. Codell Construction Company was involved in the original construction of the building, said White during the meeting. The contract was not bid because the water damage was deemed an emergency situation.