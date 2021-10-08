Whitley County tax rate to remain the same











Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White told magistrates, “The county’s [tax] rate is remaining the same as it was last year on all items.”

Representatives from three tax districts presented tax rates.

Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Stacy White from the Whitley County Extension Service announced the extension board met on Aug. 25 and voted to keep the property taxes the same as last year.

The real property tax rate remained at 5.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, personal property remained at 12.87 cents, and motor vehicle remained at 1.39 cents.

In a like manner, Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said after a board of health meeting, the tax rate remains at 4 cents.

Whitley County Library Director Greg Meadors told the court, the library board voted to use the compensating tax rate which set the real property tax rate at 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the personal property rate is at 5.57 cents, and motor vehicle rate is at 2 cents.

In addition to the tax rates, which excluded schools, the court unanimously approved the second reading of a budget amendment, which was primarily related to grant funds.

White told the magistrates, “It is probably the largest budget amendment that I’ve ever been a part of.”

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and flex funds used for road blacktopping projects comprised the budget amendment.

The fiscal court also approved a resolution related to the ARPA funds. The resolution was an agreement with Stites & Harbison, PLLC for the group to provide advice about how to spend the money received through the act.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC, agreed to provide legal and financial assistance in exchange for 1.5 percent paid out of the grant proceeds.

White informed the magistrates that guidance about how to spend the funds has not been abundant.

County Attorney Bob Hammons told the magistrates, “I highly recommend it.”

The fiscal court unanimously approved both the resolution and a contract between the firm and the fiscal court.

In other business, the Whitley County Fiscal Court unanimously approved: