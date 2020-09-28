Whitley County suffers third COVID–19 related death Monday











Whitley County Health Department officials reported one COVID–19 death on Monday.

The only information released about the individual was that the person was an adult.

This marks the third COVID–19 related death in Whitley County.

The first occurred on July 21, and the second Aug. 21.

No details on either of the victims was released.

Officials reported four new cases on Sunday and 24 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 398.

There are 130 active cases with five people hospitalized and 154 isolating at home.

According to the state, Whitley County’s current COVID–19 incidence rate is 35.5, placing the county well into the red zone.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 60 new COVID–19 cases on Monday, which includes the weekend.

There are 229 active cases of which 10 are currently hospitalized.

Officials noted that 38 of the new cases are in an unspecified congregate setting, which may include group homes, detention centers, schools and workplaces.

Laurel County has reported 886 total cases.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new COVID–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 502.

The new cases include four children.

There are 82 active cases.

Bell County

Bell County Health Department reported six new Covid–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 496.

There are 26 active cases, with nine people currently hospitalized.