Whitley County suffers 15th COVID–19 related death Thursday











The Whitley County Health Department announced the county’s 15th COVID–19 related death on Thursday.

Details on the individual were not available.

This is the first such death in Whitley County since Nov. 5 when two deaths were reported.

Officials announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 21 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,081.

There are 153 active cases in Whitley County, of which, five are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is at 41.8, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced a total of 21 new COVID–19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,026.

The newest cases include one child, though details of the child were not released.

There are currently 194 active cases in Knox County.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 28.4, placing it in the red zone.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced a total of 77 new COVID–19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,925.

There are currently 608 active cases in Whitley County, of which 32 are hospitalized.

With the newest cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 48.6, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced five new COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, and six on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,028.

Officials stated that are 177 active cases, of which, eight are currently hospitalized.

Two of the active cases are from long-term-care facilities, while three others are at the Bell County Forestry Camp.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is at 94.4, placing it in the red zone.

It is the second highest incidence rate among Kentucky’s 120 counties, with only Monroe County at 194.5 being higher.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,342 new COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 129,680.

Beshear announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,622.

There are currently 1,311 Kentuckians hospitalized because of COVID–19, of which, 299 are in intensive care.

Beshear also announced Thursday that 94 counties are currently in the COVID–19 incidence rate red zone.

Of the remaining counties, all are orange zone, with the exception of Nicholas County, which is in the yellow zone.

Beshear noted that with Franklin County now in the red zone, the state, which is the county’s largest employer, would be following the state redzone guidelines.

All state employees at offices in Franklin County that are able to do so, will be working from home where possible.

Beshear emphasized that employees needed to keep essential offices open, would continue to do so.

We are going to live up to what we’re asking other people to do,” Beshear said.