Whitley County students fair well on state assessments











Students across the Whitley County school district exceeded state averages in nearly every subject area of assessment on state proficiency tests last school year, according to Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) assessment results that were released statewide Tuesday.

Whitley East Elementary School lead the way with a five-star rating, which is the highest rating that a school can receive, and an overall score of 80.5.

Boston, Pleasant View, Oak Grove and Whitley North elementary schools, Whitley Central Primary School, Whitley Central Intermediate School, and Whitley County Middle all received four stars while Whitley County High School received a three-star rating.

Whitley County schools had no reduction in their star ratings due to significant gaps.

“We know we have devoted teachers in Whitley County that are always working hard to ensure that our students succeed. Their work ethic and initiative for high achievement are instrumental in the accomplishments of our district. We are proud of the hard work of our students and their continuing motivation,” commented Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett.

“We are pleased that the results indicate that we have decreased the number of students scoring novice. Our district is continually analyzing data, identifying areas of improvement, and then ascertaining the next phases that are needed to continue to provide high quality education that meets the needs of our students.”

Elementary and middle school students were assessed in five subject areas including: reading, math, writing, social studies and science. High school students were assessed in all those areas except social studies.

Only one elementary school scored below the state average in a single assessment category, while the high school scored below the state average in two subject assessment areas.

The results showed that 43.9 percent of Whitley North Elementary School students scored proficient or above in writing during the 2018-2019 school year while 46.6 percent of students statewide scores proficient or greater.

The results also showed that 39.7 percent of Whitley County High School students scored proficient or above in reading compared to the state average of 44.5 percent, and 28.6 percent in science compared to the state average of 29.9 percent.

Whitley East Elementary students had the highest percentage in four of the five assessment categories among the elementary schools in the county, including 100 percent of the students scoring proficient of above in social studies.

In addition to proficiency in subject areas, the overall school score is also based on students’ academic growth/progress over one academic year at elementary and middle school level.

At the high school level, it is based on subject area assessments in addition to graduation rate and transition readiness, which historically has been known as college and career readiness.

Overall, the Whitley County School District ranked 34th in the state out of 174 districts.

“The extraordinary level of commitment by our students, faculty, and staff is evident by the results of this past year’s assessment data. These outcomes could not have been achieved without the collaboration of teachers, administrative staff, and community stakeholders,” noted Superintendent John Siler.

“Our district has so much to offer every student. We offer a wide variety of supplemental programs, for example: after school tutoring and enrichment through our 21st CCLC programs, reading intervention provided by our Save the Children and various early childhood literacy grants, and GEAR UP services are just a few of the many initiatives we offer. The implementation of these programs, in conjunction with the dedication and diligence from our faculty and staff, administration, and students are what made this success possible.”

Elementary schools

Statewide – 54.6 percent of elementary students across the state scored proficient or above in reading, 48.6 percent in mathematics, 46.6 percent in writing, 53.0 percent in social studies, and 31.7 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

District totals – 68.5 percent of elementary students across the district scored proficient or above in reading, 62.1 percent in math, 54.2 percent in writing, 69.2 percent in mathematics, and 45.8 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

Whitley East Elementary School – overall score of 80.5, and ranked 27 th in the state. 75.2 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.2 percent in mathematics, 76.0 percent in writing, 100 percent in social studies, and 65.6 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

in the state. 75.2 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.2 percent in mathematics, 76.0 percent in writing, 100 percent in social studies, and 65.6 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments. Boston Elementary School – overall score of 75.5, and ranked 84 th in the state. 67.3 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.1 percent in mathematics, 50.0 percent in writing, 61.1 percent in social studies, and 32.4 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

in the state. 67.3 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.1 percent in mathematics, 50.0 percent in writing, 61.1 percent in social studies, and 32.4 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments. Whitley Central Intermediate School – overall score of 74.5, and ranked 108 th in the state. 74.6 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.3 percent in mathematics, 49.5 percent in writing, 70.5 percent in social studies, and 55.6 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

in the state. 74.6 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 68.3 percent in mathematics, 49.5 percent in writing, 70.5 percent in social studies, and 55.6 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments. Whitley Central Primary School – overall score of 74.5, and ranked 108 th in the state. (Editor’s Note: Did not have students in the age groups tested for the reading, mathematics, writing, social studies and science on which the assessments were largely made, and received the same overall score and rank as its feeder school, Whitley Central Intermediate.)

in the state. (Editor’s Note: Did not have students in the age groups tested for the reading, mathematics, writing, social studies and science on which the assessments were largely made, and received the same overall score and rank as its feeder school, Whitley Central Intermediate.) Whitley North Elementary School – overall score of 74.1, and ranked 118 th in the state. 71.0 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 64.5 percent in mathematics, 43.9 percent in writing, 65.9 percent in social studies, and 40.0 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

in the state. 71.0 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 64.5 percent in mathematics, 43.9 percent in writing, 65.9 percent in social studies, and 40.0 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments. Pleasant View Elementary School – overall score of 74.0, and ranked 119 th in the state. 66.2 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 57.9 percent in mathematics, 54.3 percent in writing, 77.1 percent in social studies, and 38.3 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

in the state. 66.2 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 57.9 percent in mathematics, 54.3 percent in writing, 77.1 percent in social studies, and 38.3 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments. Oak Grove Elementary School – overall score of 71.2, and ranked 193rd in the state. 68.6 percent of students scored proficient or above in reading, 61.0 percent in mathematics, 60.3 percent in writing, 57.1 percent in social studies, and 40.9 percent in science on the 2018-2019 assessments.

Middle school

Whitley County Middle School had an overall score of 69.1, and was ranked 74th in the state out of 319 middle schools on 2018-2019 assessments. 75.6 percent of middle students scored proficient or above in reading compared to 59.6 percent statewide. 56 percent scored proficient or above in mathematics compared to 46.4 statewide. 36.3 percent scored proficient or above in writing compared to 31.9 percent in the state. 77.7 percent scored proficient or above in social studies compared to 58.8 percent statewide. 44.9 percent scored proficient or above in science compared to 26.o percent statewide.

High school

Whitley County High School had an overall score of 62.9 and ranked 141 in the state out of 228 high schools on the 2018-2019 assessments.

Students scored below the state average in two categories, reading and science, and above the state average in math and reading.

39.7 percent of high school students scored proficient or above in reading compared to 44.5 percent statewide, and 28.6 percent in science compared to 29.6 statewide.

38.5 percent of high school students scored proficient or above in mathematics compared to 35.3 percent statewide, and 64.7 percent in writing compared to 50.3 percent statewide.