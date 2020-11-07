Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy graduates from police academy











The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced on Oct. 29 that 28 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state had graduated the basic training academy, including one Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputy Chad Estep graduated and received the Coordinator’s Award. Criteria for selection of the award include: being a positive role model, enthusiasm, positive attitude, leadership ability, academic ability, appearance and physical fitness level.

In addition, Estep received the Fit for Duty Award.

“We are proud of his hard work and dedication. We are thankful to have him protecting and serving Whitley County! Always be in prayer for all law enforcement officers,” Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.

Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state’s Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998.

The graduates of Class 512 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“Your graduation today from the Department of Criminal Justice Training makes you part of a special group of brave men and women heroes who have answered the call to serve,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. “Thank you for wearing the badge of honor to make our communities stronger, our streets safer and our nation more secure.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

“The recruits in Class 512 have worked hard to learn the skills and knowledge necessary to be effective in their duties,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I am proud of their work and happy to welcome them officially into the law enforcement family.”