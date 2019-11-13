Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies seize nearly 40 grams of meth











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies seized nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine while making a recent arrest.

Sgt. Jonas Saunders arrested Danny Ray Osborne, 47, of Highway 779, Rockholds, and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription substance not in original container and illegal possession of a legend drug.

The arrest occurred about 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, when Saunders, Deputy Joe Prewitt, Deputy Jason Strunk and Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones were searching for a wanted suspect off of Highway 779, according to an arrest citation and a sheriff’s department release.

Police had received information that a wanted person was at a location off of Highway 779, and when officers arrived at Osborne’s residence, an officer observed a woman through a window conceal possible drugs, according to Osborne’s arrest citation.

When police entered the home, they observed drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, and a woman allegedly concealing drugs inside a couch, a citation stated.

Osborne allegedly concealed drugs under the couch, and police found one bag of a crystal substance believed to be meth inside his pocket, according to the citation.

Inside the residence, police located 30 individual bags with suspected methamphetamine inside, and located a large quantity of empty bags and digital scales, an arrest citation stated.

In plain view throughout the residence, there were several hypodermic needles and three pipes.

Deputies also seized 18 pills, three bags of a green substance believed to be marijuana, and $84 cash, according to another arrest citation.

Osborne was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he was still being held as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies continue to target areas of high narcotic concentrations, and anticipate additional arrest(s) from this investigation, Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.