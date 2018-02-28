Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Disability Professionals, LLC
Whitley County Sheriff's deputies recover stolen truck

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies have recovered a stolen pick-up truck.

Deputy Brandon Prewitt received a tip Friday that a stolen vehicle could be located along Ballard Ford East Road.

Prewitt and Detective John Hill responded to the tip and located a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck abandoned in the mud, according to a sheriff’s department release.

No one was around the vehicle. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reported the truck stolen.

A local towing company removed the truck, which had sunk into the mud about halfway up the doors, according to the release.

Prewitt is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft or how the truck came to be abandoned in Whitley County is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department or Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017.

“The sheriff’s department appreciates all tips, and tips will remain anonymous,” the release stated.

