Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies made 125 criminal arrests in May











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its activity for the month of May.

During May, deputies answered 1,757 complaints and investigated 33 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 45 new criminal cases and made 125 criminal arrests.

For the first five months of 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 7,078 complaints, investigated 165 wrecks, and made 566 arrests.