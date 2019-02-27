Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrest three on drug charges

Posted On 27 Feb 2019
A pair of unrelated traffic stops over a three-day period by Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies have lead to the arrest of three local residents on drug charges.

On Feb. 21, Sgt. Jonas Saunders conducted a traffic stop on Highway 511.

Saunders then arrested Noel W. Perkins Jr., 41, of Rockhold, charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (over two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

Perkins remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, according to the jail’s website.

On Feb. 23, Deputy Brandon Prewitt conducted a traffic stop on Highway 478.

Prewitt charged the driver, Justin G. Eldridge, 29, of Stearns, and the passenger, Brooke Lindsey Mihelic, 26, of Williamsburg, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana, according to the release.

Prewitt also charged Eldridge with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license.

Both remain jailed in the Whitley County Detention Center, according to the jail’s website.

All three defendants have court appearances scheduled for March 4 in Whitley District Court, according to the jail’s website.

