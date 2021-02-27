Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Sheriff’s Dept. answers 1,347 calls in January

Posted On 27 Feb 2021
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of January.

During the month of January, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,347 requests for assistance, and responded to 24 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 39 new criminal cases, and it made 76 criminal arrests in January.

During 2020, the sheriff’s department answered 12,216 requests for assistance, responded to 425 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 370 criminal cases, and made 1,007 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of this county,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.

