Whitley County Sheriff’s Department made 88 criminal arrests in November











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of November.

During the month of November, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,133 requests for assistance, and responded to 44 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 31 new criminal cases, and made 88 criminal arrests in November.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 11,126 requests for assistance, responded to 394 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 329 criminal cases, and made 914 criminal arrests.

“Overall, our department is pleased with the results of our holiday safety enforcement activity. Whitley County enjoyed a very safe Thanksgiving weekend and we will continue traffic enforcement through Christmas and into the New Year,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.

Beginning next week, the department will join local Kentucky State Police troopers in an effort to cover Whitley County roadways to ensure that roadways are kept safe for the citizens of Whitley County.

“Troopers Brandon Creekmore and Trooper Donnie Jones work closely with the sheriff’s department to add resources that benefit our county. We appreciate the support of our local troopers and the Williamsburg City Police Department as we rely on them nearly every day for assistance,” Shelley said.

“Please join our efforts in a safe Christmas season by wearing a seatbelt and avoiding roadways while impaired or intoxicated.”