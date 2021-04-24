Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has busy month of March











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of March.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,384 requests for law enforcement assistance and responded to 35 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 52 new criminal investigations, and it made 88 criminal arrests in March.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department has answered 3,813 requests for law enforcement assistance, responded to 91 motor vehicle collisions, opened 129 new criminal investigations, and made 247 criminal arrests.