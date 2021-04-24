Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has busy month of March

Posted On 24 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of March.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,384 requests for law enforcement assistance and responded to 35 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 52 new criminal investigations, and it made 88 criminal arrests in March.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department has answered 3,813 requests for law enforcement assistance, responded to 91 motor vehicle collisions, opened 129 new criminal investigations, and made 247 criminal arrests.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Police execute pair of search warrants at W’burg motels/hotels

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
, By
0

Threat against schools turned out not to be credible

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
, By
0

Traffic stop in Woodbine leads to discovery of stolen vehicle, heroin, meth

Posted On 19 Mar 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Sheriff issues February activity report

Posted On 13 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal