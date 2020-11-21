Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had busy month of October











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of October.

During the month of October, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,084 requests for assistance, and responded to 39 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 26 new criminal cases, and made 90 criminal arrests in October.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 9,993 requests for assistance, responded to 350 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 298 criminal cases, and made 826 criminal arrests.

The sheriff’s department is also continuing several drug-related investigations from past months that will result in additional arrests, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

In addition, the sheriff’s department is deploying deputies – with the assistance of Kentucky State Police Troopers Donnie Jones and Brandon Creekmore – to areas with small spikes in increased crime.

“We will be updating activity as a result of increased patrols in certain areas of crime. We continue to serve our community 24 hours per day, seven days per week,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.