Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Sheriff reports monthly activity

Posted On 22 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its activity for the month of June.

During June, deputies answered 1,398 complaints and investigated 38 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 31 new criminal cases and made 79 criminal arrests.

For the first six months of 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 8,476 complaints, investigated 198 wrecks, and made 645 arrests.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Deputies answer call about man allegedly standing on van holding a hammer

Posted On 11 Jul 2019
, By
0

Whitley deputies searching for suspect in Monday stabbing

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
, By
0

Whitley deputies arrest six people as patrols are stepped up in areas known for drug activity

Posted On 06 Jun 2019
, By
0

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies made 125 criminal arrests in May

Posted On 05 Jun 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal