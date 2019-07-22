Whitley County Sheriff reports monthly activity











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its activity for the month of June.

During June, deputies answered 1,398 complaints and investigated 38 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 31 new criminal cases and made 79 criminal arrests.

For the first six months of 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 8,476 complaints, investigated 198 wrecks, and made 645 arrests.