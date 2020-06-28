Whitley County Sheriff reports May activity











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of May.

During the month of May, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,060 criminal complaints and responded to 35 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 31 new criminal cases, and made 44 criminal arrests in May.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 5,621 criminal complaints, responded to 142 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 117 criminal cases, and made 354 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.