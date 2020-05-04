Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Sheriff reports March activity

Posted On 04 May 2020
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of March.

During the month of March, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,137 criminal complaints and responded to 29 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 20 new criminal cases, and made 88 criminal arrests in March.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 3,233 criminal complaints, responded to 73 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 83 criminal cases, and made 275 criminal arrests.

“We continue to answer 911 complaints while adhering to COVID 19 precautions. We would also like to extend recognition to our 911 dispatch who answered and processed the vast majority of the 1,137 dispatched calls for assistance,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release. “We appreciate the overwhelming community support during this time.”

