Whitley County Sheriff reports July activity











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of July.

During the month of July, sheriff’s deputies answered 905 criminal complaints and responded to 43 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 44 new criminal cases, and made 117 criminal arrests in July.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 7,503 criminal complaints, responded to 229 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 187 criminal cases, and made 557 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.