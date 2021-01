Whitley County Sheriff reports busy December

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of December and a busy 2020.

During the month of December, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,090 requests for assistance, and responded to 31 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 41 new criminal cases, and made 93 criminal arrests in December.

During 2020, the sheriff’s department answered 12,216 requests for assistance, responded to 425 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 370 criminal cases, and made 1,007 criminal arrests.

“Our deputies were very active throughout the month of December. Our efforts to enhance holiday roadway safety by extra patrol assisted our community in enjoying a very safe holiday season,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.