Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Sheriff reports busy August

Posted On 06 Nov 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of August.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,215 calls for service and responded to 31 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 35 new criminal cases, and it made 111 criminal arrests in August.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department answered 11,060 calls for service, responded to 299 motor vehicle collisions, opened 392 new criminal cases, and made 867 criminal arrests.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin man charged with using frying pan, teeth in assaults Friday

Posted On 05 Nov 2021
, By
0

Lincoln County man flees police through four counties Saturday

Posted On 25 Oct 2021
, By
0

Welfare check in Woodbine results in heroin arrest

Posted On 22 Oct 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Golden Alert has sad ending

Posted On 20 Oct 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal