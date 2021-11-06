Whitley County Sheriff reports busy August











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of August.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,215 calls for service and responded to 31 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 35 new criminal cases, and it made 111 criminal arrests in August.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department answered 11,060 calls for service, responded to 299 motor vehicle collisions, opened 392 new criminal cases, and made 867 criminal arrests.