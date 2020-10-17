Whitley County Sheriff releases September activity report











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of September.

During the month of September, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,101 criminal complaints and responded to 44 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 35 new criminal cases, and made 97 criminal arrests in September.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 8,909 criminal complaints, responded to 311 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 272 criminal cases, and made 736 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.