Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Sheriff releases September activity report

Posted On 17 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of September.

During the month of September, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,101 criminal complaints and responded to 44 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 35 new criminal cases, and made 97 criminal arrests in September.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 8,909 criminal complaints, responded to 311 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 272 criminal cases, and made 736 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg man charged with first-degree assault for allegedly beating man with bat

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
, By
0

Corbin man recovering after hit and run accident

Posted On 17 Sep 2020
, By
0

Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputy forced to shoot dog that owner allegedly released on him

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
, By
0

Whitley deputy arrests man found naked at brickyard

Posted On 03 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal