Whitley County Sheriff releases June activity report











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of June.

During the month of June, sheriff’s deputies answered 977 criminal complaints and responded to 44 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 26 new criminal cases, and made 86 criminal arrests in June.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 6,598 criminal complaints, responded to 186 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 143 criminal cases, and made 440 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.