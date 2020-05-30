Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Sheriff releases April activity report

Posted On 30 May 2020
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of April.

During the month of April, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,328 criminal complaints and responded to 34 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also investigated 39 new criminal cases, and made 35 criminal arrests in April.

In addition, the sheriff’s department cited 34 people to court during April.

For the year, the sheriff’s department has answered 4,561 criminal complaints, responded to 107 motor vehicle collisions, investigated 86 criminal cases, and made 310 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County. God bless,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.

