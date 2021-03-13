Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Sheriff issues February activity report

Posted On 13 Mar 2021
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of February.

During the month of February, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,082 calls for service and responded to 32 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 38 new criminal investigations, and it made 83 criminal arrests in February.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department answered 2,429 calls for service, responded to 56 motor vehicle collisions, opened 77 new criminal investigations, and made 159 criminal arrests.

