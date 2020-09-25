Whitley County sets new record with 32 new COVID–19 cases on Friday











The Whitley County Health Department announced a record new number of COVID–19 cases on Friday as 32 people tested positive.

Officials noted that brings the total number of cases in Whitley County to 370.

Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said despite the record number, the cases involve a wide range of ages from a wide range of locations across the county, and individuals with varying life circumstances.

Because of that, the spike cannot be attributed to any one place or thing.

There are currently 129 active cases, of which five are hospitalized and 124 are isolating at home.

The previous single day record was 19, which was set on July 29, and reached a second time on Sept. 23.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate has increased to 26.4 per 100,000 of state population, pushing it into the red category on Friday. It is the incidence number rate on Thursday that determines whether schools may hold in–person classes the following week.

However, should the number remain above 25.1 when the report is issued on Oct. 1, Corbin Independent, Whitley County, and Williamsburg Independent would be forced to return to complete virtual learning on Oct. 5.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 486.

There are currently 85 active cases.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 23 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 826.

One of those required hospitalization, bringing the number of hospitalized cases in Laurel County to nine.

The new cases involve a:

76-year-old male, who was hospitalized

27-year-old female

19-year-old female

30-year-old female

6-year-old female

29-year-old female

61-year-old female

40-year-old female

47-year-old male

14-year-old male

16-year-old male

66-year-old male

77-year-old male

33-year-old male

65-year-old female

36-year-old female

60-year-old female

28-year-old male

69-year-old male

49-year-old male

88-year-old female

There are 275 active cases in Laurel County.

Officials noted that one of the new cases reported on Thursday was determined to be a resident of another county. As a result, the case was removed from Laurel County’s statistics. There were 18 new cases on Thursday.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced three new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 482.

There are 20 active cases, with seven of those requiring hospitalization.