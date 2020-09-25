Whitley County sets new record with 32 new COVID–19 cases on Friday
The Whitley County Health Department announced a record new number of COVID–19 cases on Friday as 32 people tested positive.
Officials noted that brings the total number of cases in Whitley County to 370.
Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said despite the record number, the cases involve a wide range of ages from a wide range of locations across the county, and individuals with varying life circumstances.
Because of that, the spike cannot be attributed to any one place or thing.
There are currently 129 active cases, of which five are hospitalized and 124 are isolating at home.
The previous single day record was 19, which was set on July 29, and reached a second time on Sept. 23.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate has increased to 26.4 per 100,000 of state population, pushing it into the red category on Friday. It is the incidence number rate on Thursday that determines whether schools may hold in–person classes the following week.
However, should the number remain above 25.1 when the report is issued on Oct. 1, Corbin Independent, Whitley County, and Williamsburg Independent would be forced to return to complete virtual learning on Oct. 5.
Knox County
The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 486.
There are currently 85 active cases.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department reported 23 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 826.
One of those required hospitalization, bringing the number of hospitalized cases in Laurel County to nine.
The new cases involve a:
- 76-year-old male, who was hospitalized
- 27-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 30-year-old female
- 6-year-old female
- 29-year-old female
- 61-year-old female
- 40-year-old female
- 47-year-old male
- 14-year-old male
- 16-year-old male
- 66-year-old male
- 77-year-old male
- 33-year-old male
- 65-year-old female
- 36-year-old female
- 60-year-old female
- 28-year-old male
- 69-year-old male
- 49-year-old male
- 88-year-old female
There are 275 active cases in Laurel County.
Officials noted that one of the new cases reported on Thursday was determined to be a resident of another county. As a result, the case was removed from Laurel County’s statistics. There were 18 new cases on Thursday.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced three new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 482.
There are 20 active cases, with seven of those requiring hospitalization.