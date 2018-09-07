Whitley County selected for traffic study













The Kentucky Transportation Center’s Technology Transfer Program at the University of Kentucky has selected Whitley County as one of the focus counties for the Safety Circuit Rider Program.

The program’s goal is to reduce the frequency and severity of roadway crashes by providing safety-related support to local governments. The county is receiving assistance and training on identifying those county roads with high crash rates.

Pat White, Jr., Whitley County Judge/Executive, and the Whitley County Fiscal Court entered into a cooperative agreement with the Technology Transfer Program in an effort to reduce crashes on county roads.

Road safety audits have been completed on Tacket Creek and Log Cabin Road. The audits examined what types of crashes occurred.

Jeff M. Hackbart, P.E., is the Safety Circuit Rider and will work one-on-one with the county on safety initiatives for roads with high crash rates.

The Safety Circuit Rider program is made possible through funding from the Federal Highway Administration – Kentucky Division in coordination with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.