Whitley County sees decreased in new COVID–19 cases Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department reported a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as eight were announced.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 420.

Officials stated that there are 143 active cases with five people hospitalized and 138 isolating at home.

With Wednesday’s cases, Whitley County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 39. Any number above 25 places a county in the red category.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 518.

Two of those cases involved children.

There are 88 active cases.

With Wednesday’s cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 23.4, placing it in the orange category

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 16 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 921.

The cases involve a:

66-year-old female

53-year-old female

Eight-year-old female

18-year-old female

37-year-old male

41-year-old female

60-year-old male

59-year-old female

25-year-old male

25-year-old female

35-year-old male

26-year-old female

37-year-old female

36-year-old female

69-year-old male

According to officials that are currently 217 active cases of which nine are hospitalized.

With Wednesday’s cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 34.5, placing it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 504.

There are 29 active cases, 10 of which are currently hospitalized.

With Wednesday’s cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 14.8 placing it in the orange category.

The complete COVID–19 incidence rate map is available at www.kycovid19.