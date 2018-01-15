Whitley County Schools closed Tuesday













Whitley County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Superintendent Scott Paul sent out a message via Twitter just after 2 p.m. announcing the decision.

“Due to hazardous road conditions, there will be no school in Whitley County on Tuesday, January 16,” Paul stated in the Tweet.

While the majority of roads across the county are cleared, county officials said there are a number of places where the sun has been unable to warm enough to melt the snow and ice.

Another storm is predicted to move through the area Monday night.

Officials with Corbin and Williamsburg Independent Schools both said no decision has yet been made concerning whether they would have school Tuesday.

Williamsburg Superintendent Dr. Amon Couch said if the predicted snow began before 9 p.m., a decision may be made at that time.

However, if it is later, he would wait until 5 a.m. to make the call concerning canceling school.

Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox said he would wait to see what the weather does before decided whether to cancel school.