Whitley County school security measures get high marks













Even though the Whitley County school district isn’t adding any more staff, it is doubling the number of armed law enforcement officers at its schools.

This is among other changes that the district is making in light of recent school shootings, Assistant Superintendent John Siler told the Whitley County Board of Education during a special called meeting Thursday.

The school district currently has two school resource officers, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies Dave Lennon and Jeff Anderson.