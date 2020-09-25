Whitley County School District officials announce plans for COPS grant funds











Officials with the Whitley County School District announced their plans for the more than $350,000 the school system is slated to receive through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.

Officials announced Friday that the funds, totaling $356,651, would be used to equip each school’s entry doors with digital card readers that would grant access only to those with credentials.

“This also allows exterior doors to be locked remotely in case of an outside threat,” officials stated.

Several of the schools will also receive upgrades to their camera systems, increased exterior lighting, and other upgrades to the technology to assist in securing the entries to those buildings.

“Along with upgraded security cameras vape detecting sensors will be placed strategically in several area of the schools,” officials stated.

Whitley County is one of 10 school systems across Kentucky that received a portion of $3,169,388 in grant funds to help prevent school violence.

According to the COPS Office, the funding can be used for coordinating with local law enforcement, training for officers to prevent school violence, and to purchase notification technology as well as deterrent measures like metal detectors, locks, and lighting.

“Violence has no place in our schools, and we have a responsibility to help create a safe environment for Kentucky’s young people to learn and prepare for their future,” said U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, in announcing the grant. “I congratulate these school districts for their innovative efforts to help stop school violence before it occurs. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue prioritizing the safety of Kentucky’s next generation, especially while they’re in school.”