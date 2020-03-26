Whitley County roads soon getting road stabilization work











A pair of Whitley County roads should soon be getting road stabilization work.

During the fiscal court’s regular March 17 monthly meeting, it awarded a $58,393.10 road stabilization bid for Powers Hollow Road, and a $35,978.25 road stabilization bid for Snuffy Reynolds Road to King Crete.

Whitley County Projects Director Amber Owens said there isn’t an exact start date yet, and it will depend a lot on the weather but it won’t take the contractor long to complete the work.

The road stabilization work is being paid for through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program. The county will be required to pay a 12 percent match.

The fiscal court tabled approval of road stabilization bids for Rock Springs Road, Jellico Creek Road and Dal Road until next month’s fiscal court meeting.

Owens said the bids came in much higher than what the fiscal court had budgeted, and the fiscal court is waiting for guidance from FEMA and Kentucky Emergency Management before it proceeds.

Also during the meeting, the fiscal court adopted Subdivision Road and Oakdale Road into the county road system.