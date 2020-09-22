Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County revises previous COVID–19 numbers

Posted On 22 Sep 2020
The Whitley County Health Department reported seven new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of residents diagnosed with the virus to 309.

Health department officials added that the new total includes nine that had been investigated and reported in the state system, but were not reported locally.

They include one on Sept 16, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 18, and six on Monday.

“This was discovered while comparing our list of people who have tested positive with COVID-19 and our disease investigator records,” officials explained.

There are 68 active cases. Of those people, four have been hospitalized while 64 are isolating at home.

With the six additional cases on Monday, it is now the second highest number of cases in a single day in Whitley County with 16. On July 29, there were 19 cases in one day.

 

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 460.

Officials said one child is among the latest cases.

There are 72 active cases in Knox County.

 

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported eight new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 760.

Officials stated there are 216 active cases with eight people currently hospitalized.

 

Bell County

Bell County Health Department officials reported eight new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 472.

There are 19 active cases with eight people currently hospitalized.

 

Kentucky

Across the state, 824 new cases were reported on Tuesday with seven fatalities.

That brings the number of cases reported to 62,731 with 1,119 deaths.

“Understand, the fight is still going on,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily briefing Tuesday noting that the term “Covid fatigue” is becoming more popular.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to commit to taking the necessary steps to help fight the spread of the virus, especially wearing a mask, and social distancing.

“Don’t try to find a way around the rules,” Beshear said.

Beshear noted that the number of COVID–19 related deaths in the U.S. has now reached 200,000.

“We have a couple of Kentucky cities larger than 200,000,” Beshear said.

 

The News Journal