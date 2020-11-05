Whitley County reports two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday











For the second time this week, the Whitley County Health Department has reported additional COVID-19 fatalities.

“We are terribly sad to report two more deaths as well,” the Whitley County Health Department wrote in a release Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality on Nov. 2.

Thursday’s new fatalities bring Whitley County’s COVID-19 death total to 14 cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 13 new cases Wednesday, 19 new cases Tuesday, 29 new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, 17 new cases Saturday, and 18 new cases Friday.

Whitley County has had a total of 996 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 162 active cases, including three people who are hospitalized, and 820 cases have been released from isolation.

Out of the 996 Whitley County cases, 92 patients were under the age of 18, 91 patients were ages 18-20, 179 patients were ages 21-30, 128 patients were ages 31-40, 128 patients were ages 41-50, 126 patients were ages 51-60, 98 patients were ages 61-70, 76 patients were age 71-80, and 78 patients were over age 80.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate is 44.5, which places it in the red category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 28 new cases, Wednesday and 57 new cases Tuesday, 24 new cases Monday, 17 new cases Sunday, 33 new cases Saturday, and 46 new cases Friday.

Thursday’s new cases include: a 36-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, a 61-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 50-year-old female, a nine-year-old male, a seven-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 36-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 37-year-old male, a three-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 23-year-old male, a 37-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 17-month-old female, a 52-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, and a nine-year-old female.

Laurel County has reported 10 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths with the two most recent confirmed COVID-19 deaths being reported on Oct. 13.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 1,698 COVID-19 cases, including: 1,026 recovered cases, and 650 active cases, of which 23 are currently hospitalized. A total of 30 of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Out of the 1,698 Laurel County cases, 196 patients were under the age of 18, 332 patients were ages 18-30, 266 patients were ages 31-40, 258 patients were ages 41-50, 246 patients were ages 51-60, 200 patients were ages 61-70, 130 patients were ages 71-80, and 70 patients were over age 80.

A total of 24,261 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Nov. 2.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 58.7, placing it in the red category.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including three cases involving children, 48 new cases Wednesday, no cases were reported Tuesday (presumably included in Wednesday’s report), 12 new cases Monday, and 11 new cases Friday.

Knox County has had a total of 959 COVID-19 cases, including 194 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 34.9 placing it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new individual COVID-19 cases Thursday, four new cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, 13 new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, 88 cases Saturday tied to the Bell County Forestry Camp, and 10 new cases Friday.

Bell County has had a total of 867 COVID-19 cases with six people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 48-78.

Bell County currently has 167 active individual cases, including two active long-term care cases, and 90 cases tied to the Bell County Forestry Camp, which are 84 inmates and six staff.

Bell County has reported a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths, which have all ranged in age from 62-97. The most recent death was reported on Oct. 15.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 80.7 placing it in the red category. Only Monroe County had a higher incidence rate Thursday (124.7) than Bell County.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 312 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Nov. 4

Currently, there are 38 active McCreary County cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are in self-isolation. A total of 273 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

McCreary County’s COVID–19 incidence rate Thursday is 16.6 placing it in the orange category.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases, and 20 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide there have been 115,277 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,534 total deaths from the virus. A total of 2,166,568 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 20,304 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.