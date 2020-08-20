Previous Story
Whitley County reports second COVID–19 related fatality Thursday
Posted On 20 Aug 2020
The Whitley County Health Department reported two new COVID–19 cases Thursday and the county’s second COVID–19 related death.
Officials did not provided details on the fatality except to say it was an adult.
The brings the county up to 172 cases since early April.
Officials said 11 of the cases are in isolation, with two hospitalized and nine at home. 159 have been released from isolation.