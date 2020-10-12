Whitley County reports four new COVID–19 deaths on Monday











The Whitley County Health Department announced four new deaths and 40 new COVID–19 cases on Monday.

Details on the fatalities were not released, except to say that all are adults. The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Whitley County to eight.

According to officials, the new cases included four on Saturday, 12 on Sunday, and 24 on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 649.

There are now 201 active cases in Whitley County, of which six are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate at 44.5, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 656.

Two of the newest cases involved children.

There are currently 151 active cases in the county.

With the latest cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 50.5, second only to Fulton County in the state at 64.6. Knox County is in the red zone.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID–19 for the period of Saturday through Monday.

That brings the county’s total to 1,116.

There are currently 411 active case in Laurel County, of which 13 are hospitalized.

The newest cases involve a:

25-year-old male

24-year-old female

24-year-old female

40-year-old male

59-year-old female

29-year-old female

32-year-old female

51-year-old male

57-year-old female

6-year-old male

74-year-old female

51-year-old female

86-year-old male

82-year-old female

95-year-old female

52-year-old male

34-year-old female

77-year-old male

42-year-old male

30-year-old male

52-year-old male

36-year-old male

72-year-old male

44-year-old female

39-year-old male

44-year-old male

68-year-old male

27-year-old male

75-year-old female, who has been hospitalized

75-year-old male

3-year-old male

35-year-old female

57-year-old male

19-year-old female

61-year-old male

61-year-old female

3-year-old female

39-year-old male.

Officials noted four of the new cases were in a congregate setting.

With the newest cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is at 30.8, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new COVID–19 cases on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 558.

There are 32 active cases, of which three people are hospitalized.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 19.2, placing the county in the orange zone.

Gov. Andy Beshear emphasized the 10 steps Kentuckians may take to help fight COVID–19.

They include:

Wear a mask

Social distance

Wash hands and surfaces

Limit the size of crowds and gatherings

Stay home if you are sick

Get tested

Answer the call if it is from the local health department as it is part of a contact tracing effort

Limit travel

Prioritize mental health

Follow the health at work and school guidelines

Beshear said the COVID–19 positivity rate on Monday was at 4.37 percent.

“We are happy that it is under five percent, but we need to continue to push that down,” Beshear said.

Currently 672 people are hospitalized across the state because of COVID–19, with 180 in intensive care and 93 on a ventilator.