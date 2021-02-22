Whitley County reports five new COVID-19 deaths Monday











The Whitley County Health Department reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Monday, which brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 32 people.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 13 additional COVID–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,293.

There are currently 69 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,192 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 24.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Monday that 26 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which include two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,055.

There are currently 68 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 29.4.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new individual COVID-19 cases Monday, five new individual cases Sunday, and 17 new individual cases Saturday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,708.

There are currently 112 active individual cases, of which 16 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-84.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 47.2, which was the second highest rate in the state Monday.

Laurel County

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the Laurel County Health Department had not posted a daily COVID-19 update.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 35.9 Monday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 530 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 397,526.

Beshear noted that this was the lowest number of new cases reported on a single day since Oct. 5.

Beshear reported 13 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,460.

Beshear said 870 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 243 are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 33 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Caldwell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 59.4. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 1.9.

Beshear announced that regional vaccination sites will open to Kentuckians in Phase 1C beginning March 1, and he expects other vaccination sites to move into Phase 1C around the same time.

He encouraged all vaccine sites to continue prioritizing Phase 1A and 1B individuals, even as 1C appointments are made as well. He asked all providers to continue outreach to vulnerable Kentuckians who may have a harder time navigating the vaccine sign-up system.