Whitley County reports double digit increase in new COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day Wednesday











For the third consecutive day Wednesday and for the fourth time in six days, the Whitley County Health Department reported double digit increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, 11 new cases Monday, 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and six new cases Thursday.

Whitley County has had a total of 274 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 263 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 63 active cases, including six people isolated in the hospital, and 57 isolated at home. A total of 209 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 274 Whitley County cases, 27 patients were under the age of 18, 18 patients were ages 18-20, 56 patients were ages 21-30, 48 patients were ages 31-40, 37 patients were ages 41-50, 32 patients were ages 51-60, 24 patients were ages 61-70, 21 patients were age 71-80, and 11 patients were over age 80.

The University of the Cumberlands reported one new student COVID-19 case Wednesday. UC has had a total of three students, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, including two students, who have already recovered. So far, no staff have tested positive for the virus.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, who range in age from a two-year-old to a 73-year-old.

Wednesday’s new cases involve: a two-year-old female, a 42-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, a 73-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, and a 52-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, five new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, six new cases Saturday, 12 new cases Friday, and six new cases Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 698 cases, including: 508 recovered cases, and 182 active cases, of which 14 are currently hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19 death on Sept. 15, which involved a 73-year-old female.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 676 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 698 Laurel County cases, 81 patients were under the age of 18, 149 patients were ages 18-30, 109 patients were ages 31-40, 104 patients were ages 41-50, 106 patients were ages 51-60, 98 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 14,938 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 14.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including one case involving a child, five new cases Tuesday, nine new cases Monday, 12 new cases Friday, and three new cases Thursday.

Knox County has a total of 425 COVID-19 cases, including 46 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 415 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported three new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four new individual cases Tuesday, two new individual cases Monday, no new cases Sunday, three new individual cases Saturday, three new individual cases Friday, and four new cases Thursday, which all involved long-term care cases.

Bell County has had a total of 452 COVID-19 cases with nine people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 44 active cases, including: eight active individual cases and 36 active long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 11, and its 13th COVID-19 fatal on Sept. 10. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Tuesday that one McCreary County COVID-19 case had been released from isolation, and that one new COVID-19 case had been diagnosed in McCreary County, which involved a 21-year-old male, who is self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Monday that three new COVID-19 cases had been reported in McCreary County, no new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday or Sunday in McCreary County, two new COVID-19 cases were reported in McCreary County Friday, and three new cases were reported in McCreary County Thursday.

McCreary County has had a total of 132 COVID-19 cases, including 15 active cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are all self-isolated. 117 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, doesn’t typically provide COVID-19 updates until the evenings and sometimes late in the evening. This story will be updated Thursday morning with McCreary County’s Wednesday totals.)

Statewide cases

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 776 new COVID-19 cases, of which 91 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and eight new deaths.

Statewide there have been 58,764 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,082 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,090,160 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 11,043 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.