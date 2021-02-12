Whitley County reports additional COVID-19 death Friday











The Whitley County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 fatality Friday. No information was provided about the deceased.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Whitley County to 27 with the previous most recent death being reported on Jan. 20.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 24 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,224.

There are currently 136 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 3,061 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 40.6.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including three cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,971.

There are currently 93 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 32.1.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department also reported Friday that it had been notified about a positive case being employed at the Walmart Pharmacy in Williamsburg.

If you patronized this business on Monday, Feb. 8, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or Tuesday, Feb. 9, between the hours of 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., then you should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and if you become ill and show signs of COVID-19, then you should get tested, the health department reported.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department also reported Friday that it had been notified about a positive case being employed at Oasis Pizza in Barbourville on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

“The Knox County Health Department is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee, who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-quarantining,” the health department reported Friday about both businesses.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 18 additional cases of COVID–19 Thursday and 33 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,791.

There are currently 83 cases hospitalized, and a total of 112 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported 36 confirmed COVID-19 deaths with the two most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 10.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 50.5.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced nine additional individual COVID–19 cases Friday, which brings the county’s total to 2,599.

There are currently 109 active individual cases and one active long-term care case, of which 10 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-88.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 42.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,440 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 386,326.

Beshear reported 42 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,253.

Beshear said 1,063 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 277 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 93 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

McCreary County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 103.6. Clinton County has the second highest incidence rate at 96.5. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.