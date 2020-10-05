Whitley County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 29 new cases Monday











Whitley County’s number of COVID-19 cases grew significantly Monday with the announcement that nine new cases had been reported Saturday, 37 new cases Sunday, and 29 new cases Monday. The Whitley County Health Department also reported 21 new cases Friday, 28 new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, and 14 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 544 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 533 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 174 active cases, including six people isolated in the hospital, and 168 isolated at home. A total of 367 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of three COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, the second happening on Aug. 20, and the third happening on Sept. 28.

Out of the 544 Whitley County cases, 47 patients were under the age of 18, 57 patients were ages 18-20, 111 patients were ages 21-30, 68 patients were ages 31-40, 72 patients were ages 41-50, 58 patients were ages 51-60, 44 patients were ages 61-70, 49 patients were age 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, and 11 new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases involve: a 53-year-old male, a 52-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 76-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a seven-month-old female, an eight-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 44-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 51-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, a 54-year-old female.

Sunday’s new cases involve: an 89-year-old female, a six-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, and a three-year-old male.

Saturday’s new cases involve: a 41-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 71-year-old male, and a 94-year-old female, who is hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 14 new cases Thursday, 16 new cases Wednesday, and 21 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 1,002 COVID-19 cases, including: 697 recovered cases, and 298 active cases, of which 11 are currently hospitalized. A total of 78 of the active cases occurred in a congregate setting.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 980 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 1,002 Laurel County cases, 112 patients were under the age of 18, 203 patients were ages 18-30, 148 patients were ages 31-40, 135 patients were ages 41-50, 145 patients were ages 51-60, 130 patients were ages 61-70, 78 patients were ages 71-80 and 51 patients were over age 80.

A total of 18,573 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Oct. 5.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including one case involving a child, two new cases Friday, including one case involving a child, 10 new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, and eight new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has a total of 554 COVID-19 cases, including 93 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 544 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Monday, two new cases Sunday, no new cases Saturday, eight new cases Friday, seven new cases Thursday, five new cases Wednesday, three new individual cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 522 COVID-19 cases with five people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 56-82.

Bell County currently has 49 active cases, including: 33 active individual cases and 16 active long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 18th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 30. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 206 COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 4.

Currently there are 41 active McCreary County cases, including two cases that are hospitalized and 39 cases that are in self-isolation. A total of 164 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

School cases

The Bell County School District reported no new student or staff COVID-19 cases Monday. There are a total of three student cases and four staff cases, all of which are still active.

The Corbin Independent School District reported two new student COVID-19 cases Monday. One student case has recovered, and five cases are active. There is currently one active COVID-19 case involving a staff member. There have been a total of six student cases, and one staff case.

The East Bernstadt Independent School District reported no new student or staff COVID-19 cases Monday. There has been a total of one student and one staff case reported, which are both still active.

The Knox County School District reported no new student or staff COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been a total of one student and two staff cases, all of which are still active.

The Laurel County School District reported six new student COVID-19 cases Monday, and two new staff COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 31 student cases, including 29 active cases and two cases that have recovered. There are a total of 12 staff COVID-19 cases, all of which are still active.

The McCreary County School District reported two new student COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been a total of 10 student cases, all of which are still active. There have been a total of eight staff COVID-19 cases, out of which three are recovered and five are still active.

The Middlesboro Independent School District reported no new student and no new staff COVID-19 cases Monday. Middlesboro has had no student cases, and only one staff case, which is currently active.

The Pineville Independent School District has had a total of one student COVID-19 case, which is still active, and no staff cases.

The Whitley County School District has had no student COVID-19 cases, and only one staff COVID-19 case, which is currently active, according information on the state’s official COVID-19 website.

The Williamsburg Independent School District has reported a total of two student COVID-19 cases both of which are still active, and no staff cases.

The University of the Cumberlands reported three new student COVID-19 cases Monday on its main campus in Williamsburg. A total of two students have recovered and there are 37 active student cases. No staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

Union College reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are eight recovered student cases and 36 active student cases. There are three active staff cases.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 543 new COVID-19 cases, of which 69 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and five new deaths.

“More cases equal more death,” Beshear said. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens. If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”

Statewide there have been 73,158 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,214 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,539,707 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 12,445 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.