Whitley County reports 37 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 37 additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,983.

There are currently 269 active cases of which 13 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,688 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 61.5.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 26 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including four cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,702.

There are currently 217 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 70.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 17 new additional individual COVID–19 cases and two new long term care cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 2,413.

There are currently 130 active individual cases and eight active long term care cases, of which three people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 46.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,947 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 355,877.

Beshear reported 69 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,611.

Beshear noted that this is the most COVID-19 fatalities that Kentucky has reported in a single day.

Beshear said 1,561 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 370 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 111 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Clinton County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 103.5. Cumberland County has the second highest incidence rate at 90.7. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 7.6.

(Editor’s note: As of 8:30 p.m., the Laurel County County Health Department had not yet posted a daily COVID-19 update Thursday.)