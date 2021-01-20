Whitley County reports 26th COVID-19 fatality Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death Wednesday, but no details were provided about the deceased.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Whitley County to 26.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 25 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,770.

There are currently 223 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,521 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 57.1.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 44 additional cases of COVID–19 on Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 4,925.

There are currently 2,634 active cases, of which 85 are hospitalized. There are 2,250 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 98 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths with the two most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 19.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 82.7.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 25 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including six cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,470.

There are currently 153 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 70.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 32 new additional individual COVID–19 cases and four new long term care cases on Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 2,315.

There are currently 181 active individual cases and 12 active long term care cases, of which six people are hospitalized, who range in age from 50-75.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 74.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,433 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 334,321.

Beshear reported 49 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,243.

Beshear said 1,678 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 399 are in intensive care.

Beshear noted Wednesday that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12 percent for the fifth day in a row.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

As of Wednesday, 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 254.4. Oldham County has the second highest incidence rate at 201.2. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 6.8.