Whitley County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 20 additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,123.

There are currently 228 active cases of which 14 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,869 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 64.2.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,875.

There are currently 172 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 68.8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 15 additional individual COVID–19 cases and one new long term care case Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 2,502.

There are currently 136 active individual cases and three active long term care cases, of which four people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 46.6.

Laurel County

As of Thursday, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 48.4.

(Editor’s Note: The Laurel County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon that its daily COVID-19 update would not be posed until later in the evening, and was not available at the time of the posting of this story.)

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,500 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 372,012.

Beshear reported 58 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,921.

Beshear said 1,340 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 368 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 104 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 127.7. Butler County has the second highest incidence rate at 88.7. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 1.9.